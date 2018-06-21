Guyana News

ERC says education for national harmony high on agenda

-following Mae’s ethnic wear controversy

By Staff Writer

In light of recent events concerning a child at the Mae’s Schools, which brought widespread discussion over cultural representation and respect, the Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) has announced that ‘education for the promotion of national harmony’ is high on its list of priorities.

In a release sent out yesterday, the entity related that the programme item, which seeks to promote national harmony, is high on the agenda of its work programme, which is currently being finalized and will soon be launched.

Further to that, the ERC said it will be meeting with those involved in the Mae’s incident to officially commend them on resolving the matter, and to solicit suggestions which can influence the commission’s work to promote harmony within the society…..

