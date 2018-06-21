Guyana News

Hadfield St businessman robbed at gunpoint

By Staff Writer

A Hadfield Street, Lodge businessman was on Tuesday evening robbed of over $100,000 in cash and valuables by a man he had earlier in the day hired to cut branches off a coconut tree on his premises.

Stabroek News understands that the attack was carried out around 10pm at Lot 8 Hadfield Street, Lodge, Georgetown by a male, who was armed with a handgun and accompanied by a female.

During the ordeal, the male suspect allegedly ransacked the lower flat of 41-year-old Shawn Ramai’s house before carting off  $65,000 in cash, a gold ring valued $50,000 and a Blu cell phone…..

More in Guyana News

Oil reserves now at 3.7b barrels

GEA fuel inspector dies in Essequibo Coast crash

Westminster phone card wholesaler killed during robbery

Drug shortages putting strain on Region One’s healthcare services

Deep South Rupununi cut off by flooding

Hundreds bid farewell to cyclist in a sea of sadness

By
default placeholder

Canal No.2 woman wins prescriptive rights land case at CCJ

default placeholder

Lindo Creek report to be submitted in three weeks

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web