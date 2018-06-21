Hadfield St businessman robbed at gunpoint

A Hadfield Street, Lodge businessman was on Tuesday evening robbed of over $100,000 in cash and valuables by a man he had earlier in the day hired to cut branches off a coconut tree on his premises.
Stabroek News understands that the attack was carried out around 10pm at Lot 8 Hadfield Street, Lodge, Georgetown by a male, who was armed with a handgun and accompanied by a female.
During the ordeal, the male suspect allegedly ransacked the lower flat of 41-year-old Shawn Ramai’s house before carting off $65,000 in cash, a gold ring valued $50,000 and a Blu cell phone…..
