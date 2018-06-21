Legal Affairs Minister appeals CJ’s ruling on Judicial Review Act

While accusing Chief Justice Roxane George SC of overstepping her bounds, Legal Affairs Minister Basil Williams SC last week filed an appeal challenging her decision to compel him to bring into force the long-delayed Judicial Review Act (JRA) no later than July 31st.

“The Learned Judge committed a specific illegality when she failed to apply the overriding objective of the new Civil Procedure Rules to deal with cases justly and not exercise her discretion injudiciously by stepping into the province of the Executive Arm of the Government”, Williams said in his Notice of Appeal where he also expressed dissatisfaction with the “whole decision”.

The appeal which was filed on June 13, 2018 was prepared on Williams’ behalf by Solicitor Kim Kyte, Deputy Solicitor General Deborah Kumar and Principal Legal Advisor Oneka Archer-Caulder…..