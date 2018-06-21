Limlair farmer kills wife, attempts suicide

A Limlair Village, Corentyne farmer last night stabbed his wife to death and later attempted to kill himself.

Tovanie Simmons, 28, sustained a total of 12 stab wounds.

Her husband, Imran Lyte, 30, after committing the act escaped into the backlands, where he attempted to kill himself. He is presently under guard at the Port Mourant Public Hospital.

According to information gathered, Lyte visited Simmons, a mother of four, around 11 pm to discuss a misunderstanding between his brother and Simmons’ brother on Sunday.

However, an argument erupted during which Lyte whipped out a knife and began to stab Simmons about her upper body.

The woman jumped from the verandah and ran out to the street where she collapsed.

Lyte then ran after her and slit her throat on the road after which he escaped.

Simmons was rushed to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.