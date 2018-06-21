Guyana News

Lindo Creek report to be submitted in three weeks

-commissioner laments lack of access to Jagdeo, Hinds, Rohee

By Staff Writer

The report of the Commission of Inquiry into the Lindo Creek killings is expected to be completed within three weeks’ time, Commissioner Justice Donald Trotman has stated, however, attempts are still being made to solicit interviews from members of the former administration.

Justice Trotman related such yesterday, before the memorial service held by the families of the eight miners, at the Brickdam Cathedral.

Noting certain challenges faced in the report’s compilation, Trotman stated that one such has been getting individuals to follow through with providing interviews to the commission. Included among those persons are former President Bharrat Jagdeo, former Prime Minister Samuel Hinds, and former Minister of Home Affairs Clement Rohee. Jagdeo had been president at the time the killings occurred…..

