Oliver Hinckson passes away

Ex-army officer Oliver Hinckson died yesterday at the Kitty-based Mercy Resident Care Home where he was recovering from a recent stoke.

Hinckson who was 74 years old, and a father of seven died peacefully, his nephew Royston Meredith told Stabroek News.

Meredith explained that about a month ago while in Trinidad, where he had travelled for eye surgery, Hinckson suffered a stroke. He had had a stroke a few years prior. Upon his return from the successful operation, he took up residence at the home and was preparing to undergo recovery therapy for the stroke when he passed away…..