Guyana News

Oliver Hinckson passes away

By Staff Writer
Oliver Hinckson

Ex-army officer Oliver Hinckson died yesterday at the Kitty-based Mercy Resident Care Home where he was recovering from a recent stoke.

Hinckson who was 74 years old, and a father of seven died peacefully, his nephew Royston Meredith told Stabroek News.

Meredith explained that about a month ago while in Trinidad, where he had travelled for eye surgery, Hinckson suffered a stroke. He had had a stroke a few years prior.  Upon his return from the successful operation, he took up residence at the home and was preparing to undergo recovery therapy for the stroke when he passed away…..

More in Guyana News

Oil reserves now at 3.7b barrels

GEA fuel inspector dies in Essequibo Coast crash

Westminster phone card wholesaler killed during robbery

Drug shortages putting strain on Region One’s healthcare services

Deep South Rupununi cut off by flooding

Hundreds bid farewell to cyclist in a sea of sadness

By
default placeholder

Canal No.2 woman wins prescriptive rights land case at CCJ

default placeholder

Lindo Creek report to be submitted in three weeks

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web