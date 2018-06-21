Opposition-nominated members of GECOM complain to ERC about hiring practices

The Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) has acknowledged receiving a letter from the Opposition-nominated Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) commissioners asking it to conduct an inquiry into the “unfair and discriminatory employment practices at GECOM in general, and the recent vote by the Chairman of GECOM in favour of a second ranked candidate, in particular.”

Opposition-nominated commissioner Robeson Benn yesterday told Stabroek News that the ERC in a letter dated June 15 and signed by Chairman, Reverend John Oswald Smith, acknowledged receiving a letter that he and commissioners, Bibi Shadick and Sase Gunraj wrote on June 13 asking for the inquiry to be done at the earliest opportunity and that their report be made public.

Benn quoted the ERC’s letter as saying, “Please be informed that the commission will soon meet to address same and to decide on the way forward.” No date was given when the ERC will meet…..