PI into murder charge against Orwain Sandy to commence June 27

The Preliminary Inquiry into the charge of murder against Orwain Sandy in relation to his partner Reona Payne is set to commence before Magistrate Judy Latchman on June 27th.

The matter was called yesterday before the magistrate for more statements to be served to the accused. However, the prosecutor was unable to serve those statements.

Magistrate Latchman told Sandy, “Unfortunately the three outstanding statements are not yet available from the prosecutor.” She then instructed Police Prosecutor Shawn Gonsalves to have witnesses ready for the next date to begin the Preliminary Inquiry stating, “We have to make a start.”….