Tattoo machine, ganja among prohibited items found in Lusignan prison search

Ranks of the Joint Services on Monday conducted a three-hour search of the Lusignan Prison and the following prohibited items were found.
- Eight cellphones
- Ten cellphone batteries
- Five cell phone chargers
- Two Sim cards
- Two memory cards
- Thirty-one improvised weapons
- Eleven pieces of metal pipes
- Nine pieces of wood
- Seven phone cards
- Three ziplock bags with cannabis
- One small bottle of cannabis seeds
- One packet of cigarettes
- One tattoo machine and ink
- One small cannabis plant and a quantity of ziplock bags.
The prison authorities have had to grapple with rampant smuggling of items into prisons and several warders have been accused of involvement and charged.
More in Guyana News
Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web