Appeal Court overturns death row inmate’s conviction for wife’s murder

Death row inmate Mark Samuels, who was found guilty of his wife’s murder in 2009, had his conviction and sentence set aside by the Guyana Court of Appeal on Tuesday.

The Appellate Court replaced the conviction for murder with a conviction for manslaughter, for which it imposed a 20-year sentence on Samuels.

The court also ordered that the time Samuels has served from the date of his conviction until now be deducted from the 20 years…..