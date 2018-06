A man charged with two counts of child rape will have to face a retrial after a jury could not agree on a verdict yesterday.

The 12-member jury was divided 8 to 4 in the trial of Leslie Castello, who is charged with two counts of rape of a child under 16 years of age.

Castello was represented by attorney Folio Richards.

The trial was conducted by Justice Jo-Ann Barlow at the Sexual Offences Court.