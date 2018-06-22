Coast guardsman to face charges over fatal De Willem accident

The Guyana Police Force has received legal advice to charge the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Coast Guard officer who struck and killed a man on Sunday night along the De Willem Public Road, on the West Coast of Demerara.

Commander of ‘D’ Division Rishi Das yesterday told Stabroek News that investigators have received advice to institute charges against the officer, Eson Trim, 28, a resident of South Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

Trim is expected to be charged with causing death by dangerous driving and driving under the influence of alcohol next Tuesday at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court.

Legal advice was sought from the police legal advisor…..