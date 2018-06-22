Guyana News

Grove teen for trial over attempted murder after toilet row

By Staff Writer
Calvin George

Calvin George, the Grove teen who allegedly attempted to murder a man after an argument over the use of a toilet, was yesterday committed to stand trial for the crime.

George, 19, was before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan on a charge which alleged that on April 11th, at Kaneville, East Bank Demerara, with intent to commit murder, he wounded Orin Peters.

It was alleged that on the day in question, the two men had an argument over the use of a toilet in Peters’ yard. As a result, George reportedly became annoyed, armed himself with a knife and attacked Peters. Peters suffered injuries to his abdomen as a result of the attack…..

