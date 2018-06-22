Guyana News

Jagdeo challenges President to race relations debate

By Staff Writer
Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo

President David Granger has been challenged to a public debate on race relations in Guyana by Leader of the Opposition Bharrat Jagdeo.

At his weekly press conference yesterday, Jagdeo repeatedly stressed that he was prepared to debate the current president on several issues including their respective track record on race relations.

“I am prepared to debate race relations and which party has contributed to worsening race relations in Guyana…I am prepared to debate the fallacy, the myth that they keep perpetuating that they have done more for Afro-Guyanese than the PPP/C. He [President Granger] said he has been in the PNC for 50 years…I am prepared to match the record of the PNC from 64 to 92 and then from 2015 to now against the PPP/C’s 23 years on several grounds: employment practices, access to wealth, black-owned business et cetera and I’m sure you will see a pattern where Afro-Guyanese have fared better under the PPP/C,” he vehemently declared…..

More in Guyana News

Limlair farmer kills wife, attempts suicide

Statia calls for stronger gov’t-private sector partnership

‘Nasty Man’ found guilty of murdering footballer 

Rose Hall man torches house after attacking ex, pregnant daughter 

Police ‘F’ division to be rejigged – Ramjattan tells mining forum

Grove teen for trial over attempted murder after toilet row

Appeal Court overturns death row inmate’s conviction for wife’s murder

ExxonMobil says eighth well discovery still to be quantified

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web