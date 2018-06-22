Guyana News

Jagdeo rejects Lindo Creek CoI invitation

By Staff Writer

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday publicly rejected an invitation to appear at a closed door hearing of the Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into the 2008 Lindo Creek killings.

Jagdeo who was President at the time of the killings has said he would appear at a public hearing as long as he is allowed to add his own speculations and rumours to those which have dominated the inquiry.

Speaking at his weekly press conference yesterday he stressed that President David Granger did not ask for his input in crafting the Terms of Reference of the commission or in selecting commissioners so they should not now ask for his input at a private hearing…..

