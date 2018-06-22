Guyana News

Limlair farmer kills wife, attempts suicide

-cops didn’t take woman’s reports seriously, deceased’s mother says

By Staff Writer
Tovonie Simmons and Imran Lyte

A Limlair Village, Corentyne farmer murdered his estranged common-law wife on Wednesday evening, when he stabbed her several times about her body and then slit her throat, after which he tried to end his own life.

Tovonie Alexce Simmons, also known as ‘Vanie,’ 28, of Lot 10 Limlair Village, Corentyne, was stabbed 12 times, including to her neck, her chest and her back by Imran Lyte, also known as ‘Jabar,’ 30, who subsequently fled to the backlands of neighbouring Nurney Village. His relatives later rushed him to the Port Mourant Hospital, after he was suspected to have consumed a poisonous substance.

Lyte is presently admitted as a patient under guard at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital…..

