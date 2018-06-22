Man who fell from LBI house died of fractured skull

Damodar Panday, the 55-year-old man who fell to his death from his La Bonne Intention (LBI), East Coast Demerara home on Monday night died as a result of a fractured skull.

A relative of Panday confirmed the finding of the autopsy to Stabroek News. The autopsy was performed on Tuesday morning.

Stabroek News was previously told that around 11.30pm on Monday, an intoxicated Panday returned to his Lot 3 Area K, LBI home from work. He had dinner and showered, after which he ventured out onto his verandah to relax as was customary…..