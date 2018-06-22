Guyana News

‘Nasty Man’ found guilty of murdering footballer 

By Staff Writer
Dellon Henry being led to the courtroom to hear his fate following four hours of deliberation by the jury.

After initially being divided, a jury yesterday found Dellon Henry, called “Nasty Man,” guilty of the 2015 murder of East Ruimveldt footballer Dexter Griffith.

After four hours spent deliberating on the evidence at the High Court in Georgetown, the jury forewoman had indicated to trial judge Sandil Kissoon that they had still not arrived at a verdict, with jurors being split 6 to 6. However, following further directions by the judge and an hour and a half of further deliberations, the jury returned a unanimous verdict.

Henry’s sentencing will await the presentation of a probation report…..

