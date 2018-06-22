Guyana News

Port Kaituma youth gets bail after denying $500,000 break-in charge

By Staff Writer
Hilbert De Souza

A Port Kaituma youth was yesterday charged with stealing over half a million in valuables in a break-in.

It is alleged that between June 17th and June 18th, 2018, Hilbert De Souza, an 18-year-old miner, broke and entered the house of Diane David and stole a gold chain valued at $460,000, three gold bangles valued $30,000 and $15,000 in cash, all of which amounted to a total of $505,000.

De Souza, with tears in his eyes, pleaded not guilty to the charge when he appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown…..

