Porter remanded over $800,000 Kaituma theft

A porter was yesterday remanded to prison after he was accused of stealing mining equipment and selling it.

Junior Robinson, 24, of Port Kaituma, was brought before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in George-town to answer to the larceny charge.

The charge alleged that Robinson, also known as ‘Jerry’ and ‘Butler,’ between May 15th and May 16th, at Port Kaituma Waterfront, stole four excavator bucket pins, valued at $304,000, two junction boxes, valued at $100,000 and other items, all of which amounted to a total of $819,000…..