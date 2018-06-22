Guyana News

Region Three RDC calls for probe into Wakenaam river defence breach

By Staff Writer

A letter has been sent to the Ministry of Public Infrastructure requesting an investigation into the breach of the river defence on Wakenaam on Sunday, Information Officer of the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) of Region Three says.

Speaking with Stabroek News on Wednesday, Information Officer of Region Three’s RDC, Ganesh Mahipaul, confirmed that the clean-up of San Souci, Wakenaam, and its immediate surrounding communities is almost complete.

He said that the Region’s administration is still in the process of finishing their assessment of the extent of the damage which residents incurred, and it is expected to be completed before the end of the week…..

