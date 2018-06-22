Rose Hall man torches house after attacking ex, pregnant daughter 

A Port Mourant woman is now fearful for her life after her ex-husband allegedly attacked her and their pregnant daughter on Wednesday evening, after which he set their Babu John, Port Mourant, Corentyne house on fire.

Omawattie Alvin, 47, sustained a slash under her chin and other injuries about her body at the hands of her assailant, Alvin Thomas, 63, who was armed with a knife. Their daughter, Leana, who is seven months pregnant, was hit on the head with a glass bottle and slashed to one her hands when she attempted to rescue her mother during the attack.

Alvin yesterday relayed that on Saturday last, Thomas, of Rose Hall Town, Corentyne, threatened her with a cutlass at a market in the Corentyne area. She noted that she immediately made a report to the police, who were only able to arrest the man on Monday.

However, as she was returning home after giving a statement at the Whim Police Station on Wednesday, Alvin said she heard footsteps behind of her. “Me hear, ‘Weh side you a come from? Every time you a make me get lock up! Me go kill you here today!’ He scramble on pon me and a wall divider went deh fall down and he pull out a long knife and bore me a me belly here,” she recalled.

Upon hearing the commotion, Leana rushed downstairs and in a bid to rescue her mother she grabbed the blade of the knife, resulting in her fingers being cut. Alvin said, “After me daughter come, he throw me down and take one bicycle bar and start lash me in me head and he go fa take one champagne bottle and lash me in me head and me daughter throw she self [on] top me and she get the knock.”

After hitting their daughter, Thomas allegedly grabbed the broken bottle in a suspected effort to slash Alvin’s throat. “Me run out and he still trying for knock me and he run behind me and some girls went there and them say ‘Aunty, abie call police,’ and when he hear he run,” Alvin added.

Despite her injuries, Alvin said she went to the police station and filed a report. She added that ranks who were present advised her not to return to her house for the night. She then went to the hospital, where she was treated.

After leaving the hospital, Alvin went to another daughter’s house, where she later received a call about her house being fire. The fire destroyed the two-storey house and all her possessions. “Me na get nothing. The clothes me had on tear and me na get nothing, na one slippers. Me daughter nah get nothing, that house a somebody house. All thing gone,” she added.

Thomas and Alvin were together for 28 years but separated in 2016, after Thomas chopped Alvin about her body. “We lef in 2016 and then he go jail and so, he always a beat and me decide fa end it because he na done abuse me,” she explained.

Believing that Thomas will return to kill her and that the police will not be able to protect her, Alvin said she is looking to leave Region Six. The woman noted that for many years she would lodge complaints at the Whim Police Station. “He deh pon bond and he keep breaking the bond and them a lock he up and do nothing. Them release him last night at [Rose Hall] Outpost and he was supposed to go to court today. Me na know how them release he and when them release he, he come straight a me,” she said.