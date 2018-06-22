Shelters identified for relocation of Rupununi flood victims

As floodwaters continued to rise in the Rupununi, Vice-Chairman of the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) Karl Singh yesterday said shelters have been identified in the event persons will have to be moved.

Giving an update yesterday afternoon on the flooding in the region, Singh told Stabroek News that a meeting was convened between the RDC, Lethem Mayor Kerry Jarvis, the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the Ministry of Public Health and other stakeholders.

It was at the meeting that they were able to identify shelters in the event that they have to relocate persons due to the rising water…..