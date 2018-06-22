Statia calls for stronger gov’t-private sector partnership

With Guyana to soon tap large revenues from the oil and gas sector, both government and the private sector have to move swiftly to forge alliances and not look to external forces, Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) Commissioner-General Godfrey Statia said yesterday.
“The vast majority of constraints to growth identified by the private sector are directly linked to government decisions and action. Though the subject of prolonged discussion, private sector involvement in the delivery of public services is not a new concept,” Statia told attendees at the Annual General Meeting of the Private Sector Commission yesterday at the Marriott Hotel…..