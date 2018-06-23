Guyana News

Accused police impersonator charged with demanding money

By Staff Writer
Natasha Singh

A 45-year-old Craig mother of three has found herself accused of demanding money from a man by pretending she was a police officer.

The charge against Natasha Singh, of 52 Old Road, Craig, East Bank Demerara, alleges that on June 18th, at Georgetown, she demanded with menace the sum of $200,000 from Mohammed Yusuf with intent to steal.

Singh denied the allegation…..

