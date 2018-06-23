Businessman shoots ex-tenant to avoid being set on fire

A businessman is currently in police custody after he allegedly discharged several shots at a former tenant, who allegedly doused him with a flammable liquid and attempted to set him alight yesterday morning during a confrontation along Regent Street, Georgetown.

Police said the shooting occurred between 9 am and 9.30 am yesterday along Regent Street, between Albert and Light streets, during which Chezley Tyndall, 50, a taxi driver of Lot 809 Block V, Herstelling, East Bank Demerara was shot to his left hand and left foot.

He was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH), where he is presently admitted in a stable condition…..