CCJ to deliver presidential term limit ruling on Tuesday

By Staff Writer
Bharrat Jagdeo

The Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) has fixed next Tuesday for the delivery of the long-awaited final ruling on the constitutionality of the presidential term limit, which will determine whether former two-term president Bharrat Jagdeo can seek re-election.

The decision by the Trinidad-based final court has been greatly anticipated and is to be delivered before the retirement of CCJ President Sir Dennis Byron.

A decision upholding the ruling of the courts here, which have declared an amendment to the Constitution to prohibit presidential candidates from serving more than two terms to be unconstitutional, would most likely clear the way for Jagdeo to campaign for a third term…..

