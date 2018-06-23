Guyana News

Company to refund Region Six for bulldozer

-after failing to supply right type

By Staff Writer
The bulldozer that was delivered

K&P Project Management, the company that owes the Region Six administration a bulldozer after failing to satisfy the terms of a contract, has indicated that it will refund the region the money.

In a letter in yesterday’s Stabroek News, K&P’s Managing Director Terry Thomas stated that rather than continuing to try to source the equipment, the company is now in the process of refunding the money paid. It was reported that the region paid $15 million to have the bulldozer procured.

On Monday, the Regional Executive Officer (REO) of Region Six, Kim Williams-Stephen, when she appeared before the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC), related that K&P, after being granted an extension to supply the right bulldozer, had failed to do so. She said that the region was moving to claim a bond that was instituted, however, it was revealed that there was no new contractual arrangement between the two parties…..

