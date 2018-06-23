Guyana News

Contractor to fix three potholes, detached seal on Baramita runway

-following ministry investigation

By Staff Writer
The condition of the Baramita Airstrip

Following complaints about the condition of the Baramita runway months after major rehabilitation works were completed, the contractor will be required to fix three potholes and 30 ft by 20 ft of sand seal that has become separated from parts of the airstrip.

This is according to a report released yesterday by the Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MPI) on the condition of the Region One airstrip.

Pilot and Director of Operations of Roraima Airways Learie Barclay made a Facebook post on June 16th about the condition of the runway and parking area in the Region One community, and he blamed the conditions on substandard work…..

More in Guyana News

Reshaping of local gov’t areas aimed at cutting PPP/C wins at polls – Jagdeo

By

Suspects in Crabwood Creek man’s disappearance lead cops to burnt remains

By

Finance Minister sues Edghill for malicious prosecution

CCJ to deliver presidential term limit ruling on Tuesday

President declares day of mourning in memory of slain fishermen

Company to refund Region Six for bulldozer

sn guyana news

Karasbai cut off from Rupununi as floodwaters continue to rise

New $170M Golden Grove school building to ease overcrowding, cater to differently abled

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web