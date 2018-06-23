Contractor to fix three potholes, detached seal on Baramita runway

Following complaints about the condition of the Baramita runway months after major rehabilitation works were completed, the contractor will be required to fix three potholes and 30 ft by 20 ft of sand seal that has become separated from parts of the airstrip.

This is according to a report released yesterday by the Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MPI) on the condition of the Region One airstrip.

Pilot and Director of Operations of Roraima Airways Learie Barclay made a Facebook post on June 16th about the condition of the runway and parking area in the Region One community, and he blamed the conditions on substandard work…..