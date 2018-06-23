Guyana News

Ex-cop gets five years for armed robbery

By Staff Writer

A former Guyana Police Force (GPF) rank was yesterday sentenced to five years in jail after he was found guilty of an armed robbery.

Timothy Waldron, 29, was sentenced by Senior Magistrate Clive Nurse at the conclusion of his trial at the Linden Magistrate’s Court. He was also fined $100,000.

Waldron and another man, Shawn Archibald, 38, both of 1832 Unity Place, North Ruimveldt, had been charged in January with the armed robbery of Trevor Campbell…..

