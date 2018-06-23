GRDB seeking to secure rice payments from Panama – Hassan

The Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) is currently working with Panamanian officials to ensure that the outstanding payments owed to Guyanese millers are made.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Agriculture on Thursday said the government is not responsible for farmers being owed by millers for rice that was shipped to Panama.

It explained that in light of recent reports circulating in the media as it relates to some millers being owed for rice supplied to Panama, GRDB General Manager Nizam Hassan has indicated that the Board is not in possession of the funds and is currently working with officials in Panama to ensure that the outstanding balance will be made available for payment “at the earliest possible time.”….