Karasbai cut off from Rupununi as floodwaters continue to rise

-Lethem family relocated to shelter

By Staff Writer

The Karasabai Sub-District is now cut off from the rest of the Rupununi and one Lethem family has been relocated to a shelter as the water levels in the region continue to rise.

Regional Chairman Bryan Allicock told Stabroek News last evening that Karasabai, in the South Pakaraimas, has been cut off from the rest of the region, while a family residing in the Tabatinga area in Lethem had to be relocated as a direct result of the rising water levels.

Allicock said that they are expecting a visit from the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) on Sunday to determine the scale of the issue in the Karasabai Sub-District and to identify possible solutions…..

