Man on fraud charges over bogus land deals

Neil Benjamin, an Enterprise, East Coast Demerara man who allegedly collected almost half a million dollars from a woman on the pretext of being able to get her land, was yesterday charged with two counts of fraud.

It was alleged that on April 24th, 2018, at Vlissingen Road, Benjamin, 53, with intent to defraud, obtained $253,000 from Shelly Ann Peters by falsely pretending that he was in a position to provide her with a plot of land, knowing same to be false.

Benjamin initially pleaded guilty to the charge but after he stated that the money was not collected for the purpose mentioned in the charge, the court entered a not guilty plea on his behalf…..