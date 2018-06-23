Nanny charged with burning child with iron

A part-time nanny has been charged with using an iron to burn a six-year-old boy who was left in her care.
The charge that was read against Nicole Rosemay yesterday states that between June 1st, and June 14th, 2018, at Bent Street, she unlawfully and maliciously inflicted grievous bodily harm on the child.
Rosemay pleaded not guilty to the charge. ….
