Guyana News

New $170M Golden Grove school building to ease overcrowding, cater to differently abled

By Staff Writer
A view of the newly constructed Golden Grove Secondary School building (Region Four administration photo)

Up to 1,000 students can be accommodated in the newly reconstructed Golden Grove Secondary School, which was officially handed over yesterday.

According to a release that was issued yesterday by the Region Four administration, in the new school year, students of the school will benefit from an enhanced, modernised, all-inclusive learning environment.

It noted that the capacity of the new building is over two times the size of the old building, which could accommodate 400 students…..

