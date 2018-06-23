President declares day of mourning in memory of slain fishermen

President David Granger yesterday issued a proclamation declaring Monday, June 25th as a National Day of mourning in memory of the more than one dozen fishermen who lost their lives in the deadly attacks that occurred between April 27th and May 3rd, 2018 off the coast of Suriname.

The proclamation, which was released by the Ministry of Presidency, states that the day should be “a solemn memorial” to the Guyanese fishermen who were massacred.

With the proclamation, the President called on all authorities, boards, commissions, corporations, public agencies, ministries and citizens to fly the national flag at half-staff to demonstrate “solidarity with the families of those killed in these grisly and gruesome acts and to accord due homage, respect and reverence to the memory of the victims.”….