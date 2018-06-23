Reshaping of local gov’t areas aimed at cutting PPP/C wins at polls – Jagdeo

Sixteen constituencies have been removed from 14 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in what Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo has described as gerrymandering in a bid to reduce PPP/C wins at the upcoming local government elections.

The Order for the removal of the constituencies was signed by Minister of Communities Ronald Bulkan and published in an extra-ordinary gazette on June 7th. Up to press time, Bulkan could not be reached by Stabroek News for comment on the purpose of the order.

Jagdeo said on Thursday that the order is a clear attempt by the governing coalition to influence results by restructuring the boundaries of LGAs…..