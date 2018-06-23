Guyana News

Search continues for Rose Hall man accused of attack on ex, torching house

By Staff Writer
Lionel Thomas

The police in Berbice were yesterday continuing their manhunt for Lionel Thomas, the Rose Hall, Corentyne man who allegedly wounded his ex-wife and pregnant daughter and then set their Babu John, Port Mourant, Corentyne house on fire on Wednesday evening.

Thomas, 63, before escaping, allegedly told his ex-wife, Omawattie Alvin, 47, that he would return to kill her. As a result, Alvin has said she is fearful for her life and pleaded with the police to make every effort possible to arrest the man.

Commander of ‘B’ Division Lyndon Alves yesterday assured that ranks in Berbice are making every effort to locate and arrest Thomas. “We have since tried relentlessly to locate the suspect but so far we have come up empty handed,” he said…..

