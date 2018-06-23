Sex worker remanded on robbery charge

A 19-year-old sex worker was yesterday brought before a city magistrate to face a robbery charge.
It is alleged that Godfrey Cox, of 49 Princes Street, Werk-en-Rust, while armed with a knife, robbed David Harvey of $65,000 cash on June 20th, at King and Charlotte streets.
Cox denied the charge…..
To continue reading this article
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
More in Guyana News
Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web