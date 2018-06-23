Suspects in Crabwood Creek man’s disappearance lead cops to burnt remains

Two former murder accused, who are suspects in the disappearance of a Crabwood Creek pensioner, have led police to the discovery of burnt remains at a temple at Bennet Dam, Rosignol Village, West Coast Berbice.

The remains are suspected to be those of Saeed Hamid, 65, who has been missing since April 19th.

Commander of ‘B’ Division Lyndon Alves told Stabroek News that the remains have to be sent for DNA testing to confirm that they are those of Hamid…..