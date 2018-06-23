Guyana News

Tardiness responsible for uniform voucher fraud claim

- Education Ministry

By Staff Writer

Tardiness is said to be responsible for claims made regarding school uniform voucher fraud at the Matthews Ridge Nursery School.

This is according to a statement from the Ministry of Education (MoE), which was issued in response to a June 8th Stabroek News report.

In the report, it was alleged that the signatures of several parents of students at the Matthews Ridge Nursery School had been forged and that their National Identification card numbers were utilised to uplift two years of monies allocated for the sewing of school uniforms for their children….

