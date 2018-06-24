Call records led to arrest of suspects in murder of missing Crabwood Creek man

The call records from the phone of missing Crabwood Creek pensioner Saeed Hamid were what led investigators to arrest the two men who police say led them to his suspected charred remains last Wednesday.
A police source close to the investigation told Sunday Stabroek that police traced the calls to Hamid’s phone number to the person who operates the temple at Rosignol Village, West Coast Berbice, where Hamid, 65, is believed to have been killed…..
