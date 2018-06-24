Challenge to SARA still to be heard almost one year after

The High Court application to have the State Assets Recovery Act (SARA) scrapped is yet to be substantively heard by Chief Justice (ag) Roxane George-Wiltshire SC almost a year after it was filed.

The case was called in chambers last Thursday and was adjourned and all parties involved were informed that notices concerning the next date would be sent out.

Court records show that from August 3rd, 2017, when the case was first called, up until last Thursday, the matter engaged the attention of the court 10 times. On August 3rd, the case was adjourned until August 14th, 2017 and from then until September 19th, 2017 for report. On the report date, it was deferred until October 30th, 2017 for report and again until December 15th, 2017 for clarification and hearing of extension of time. On January 23rd, 2018, which was scheduled for hearing, the matter was adjourned until February 27th, 2018 for clarification and from then until April 27th, 2018 for further clarification. A scheduled May 25th hearing saw another adjournment until last Thursday date…..