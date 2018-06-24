Guyana News

Enmore/Hope NDC computers seized by SARU still not returned – NDC Chairman

By Staff Writer

Enmore/Hope Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) Chairman Mark Mahase says that the computers which were seized by the State Assets Recovery Unit (SARU) would’ve been put to use by now, if they had been returned.

Mahase spoke to Stabroek News last week and confirmed that the computers have not been returned to the NDC and he is unsure of what is happening to them.

“Me can’t imagine is what happening. Them computers it nothing thief or anything. The computers come through legal means through the NDC, and at the time they weren’t being used, but we had plans to put them into use but they carry it away. We would’ve had them being used by now,” Mahase said…..

