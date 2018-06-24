 GEA fuel inspector haunted by fatal Zorg accident

Doneeta Ramlakhan, the young Guyana Energy Agency (GEA) fuel inspector who survived the Zorg Public Road accident that claimed the life of her co-worker last Wednesday morning, is now haunted by the events, which she says remain vividly in her memory.

Her co-worker, Shankar Ram, called ‘Kevin’, 25, was the driver of the GEA vehicle, in which Ramlakhan, also known as ‘Varsha,’ 23, was travelling at the time of the accident. He reportedly died on spot.

Ramlakhan explained that late last month she and Ram travelled to Essequibo, where they were stationed at the GEA, Golden Fleece base. She said they were scheduled to return to Georgetown on Tuesday…..