Guyana News

Jagdeo says will continue leading PPP no matter what CCJ rules

By Staff Writer
Bharrat Jagdeo

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday said that irrespective of the outcome of the impending ruling by the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) on the presidential term limit, which will determine whether he can run for a third term, he will continue to lead the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) as its General Secretary and would also play a role in its next government.

“In that capacity, I will continue to spearhead the Party’s struggle for a better life for all Guyanese, especially the working people, the poor and the under-privileged, for racial and national unity and for victory at the polls at the next Local Government, Regional and National Elections,” Jagdeo said in a statement issued by the party last evening…..

More in Guyana News

AFC to proceed with local gov’t campaign

Ramkarran, Jeffrey see opening for Indigenous Peoples party

By

Call records led to arrest of suspects in murder of missing Crabwood Creek man

Micobie, Campbelltown to decide on becoming part of new Mahdia township

sn guyana news

Challenge to SARA still to be heard almost one year after

National awardee Dr Michelle Ming is passionate about eye health, education

By

New cutlass, knife found in Lusignan Prison holding area

Woman arrested after raid uncovers ganja, cocaine in Bartica house

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web