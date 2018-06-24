Jagdeo says will continue leading PPP no matter what CCJ rules

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday said that irrespective of the outcome of the impending ruling by the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) on the presidential term limit, which will determine whether he can run for a third term, he will continue to lead the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) as its General Secretary and would also play a role in its next government.

“In that capacity, I will continue to spearhead the Party’s struggle for a better life for all Guyanese, especially the working people, the poor and the under-privileged, for racial and national unity and for victory at the polls at the next Local Government, Regional and National Elections,” Jagdeo said in a statement issued by the party last evening…..