Micobie, Campbelltown to decide on becoming part of new Mahdia township

Indigenous communities Micobie and Campbelltown have been given time to decide if they want to become a part of the new Mahdia Township in Region Eight or maintain only their village statuses, according to Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs Minister Sydney Allicock, who says participation in the municipality would not cost any community their traditional lands.

During an interview with Sunday Stabroek, Allicock said the two villages are apprehensive about becoming a part of the new township, which Communities Minister Ronald Bulkan has identified as being among the new local government authority areas that will be contested at local government elections later this year.

Allicock explained that Micobie has been given up to July 20th to come up with its position. “Micobie asked for time. They said they need to have more information. They did not believe they had enough time to discuss the issue because they were campaigning for toshao-ship,” he explained…..