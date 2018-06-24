Ramkarran, Jeffrey see opening for Indigenous Peoples party

Political analysts Ralph Ramkarran and Henry Jeffrey believe that an Indigenous Peoples party can grab seats at general elections and shake up the political dynamics.

Their comments to the Sunday Stabroek come on the heels of a declaration by the Vice-Chairman of the National Toshaos Council (NTC) Lenox Shuman that he and others intend to form a party for the 2020 general elections.

Shuman, the former toshao of Pakuri, has been an outspoken figure and has criticised the government over land titling, development in Amerindian communities and the failure of President David Granger to meet the NTC…..