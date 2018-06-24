Restaurant Week returns to tempt taste buds 

Guyana Restaurant Week (GRW) is once again underway, with the focus this time around being on luring new customers to local eateries where they can indulge in fine dining.

Over the years, Restaurant Week has provided an opportunity for the man or woman on a budget to engage in fine dining at select restaurants. The 10-day event also created a gateway for eateries to add to their customer base.

Restaurateurs and Food and Beverage Managers have testified that the event has been successful for their business, as they noticed new faces returning after GRW would have concluded…..