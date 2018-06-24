Guyana News

Who will fix Zeelugt housing scheme roads?

By Staff Writer
The access road to phase 3 of the Zeelugt Housing Scheme

There is no word on who will be taking up the maintenance of the Zeelugt New Housing Scheme roads.

Residents of the  East Bank Essequibo community recently complained about the horrible state of the roads that have been that way for about seven years.

The residents say they have not gotten a definite answer as to when the roads will be repaired. ….

